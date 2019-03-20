Bayer shares fell more than 12 percent in early trading Wednesday after the German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant faced another legal setback in its fight against accusations that its recently-acquired Roundup weedkillers cause cancer, according a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.
The decision by a San Francisco jury a day earlier that exposure to Roundup was a "substantial factor" in triggering a man's cancer showed how Bayer's $63 billion acquisition of US agriculture giant Monsanto Co. - a deal designed to change Bayer's fading fortunes - had now become the company's biggest potential liability.