A tree at the side of a chimney of the Bayer group prior to the company's balance press conference in Leverkusen, Germany, 27 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIRSTEN NEUMANN

The herbicide Roundup, which contains glyphosate, pictured in a garden in Hoechenschwand, Germany, 18 October 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Bayer shares fell more than 12 percent in early trading Wednesday after the German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant faced another legal setback in its fight against accusations that its recently-acquired Roundup weedkillers cause cancer, according a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The decision by a San Francisco jury a day earlier that exposure to Roundup was a "substantial factor" in triggering a man's cancer showed how Bayer's $63 billion acquisition of US agriculture giant Monsanto Co. - a deal designed to change Bayer's fading fortunes - had now become the company's biggest potential liability.