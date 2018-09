Bayer AG said Monday that it welcomed a ruling by a Brazilian court ensuring that growers in the country can continue to use glyphosate-based herbicides, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

In August, Monsanto Co., recently acquired by Bayer, was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a landmark lawsuit in California over whether exposure to two of its glyphosate-based weed killers caused cancer.