File photo of the Sun Trust headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia US from March 15, 2012. EPA-EFE/ Erik S. Lesser

BB&T and SunTrust announced Thursday a planned $66 billion merger to create what would be the sixth-largest bank in the United States in terms of assets and deposits.

"Both companies' boards of directors have unanimously approved a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals," SunTrust Banks, Inc. and BB&T Corporation said in a joint statement.