Digitalization is one of the BBVA's main tools for achieving efficiency and dealing with volatility in some of the currencies in which it operates, such as the Mexican peso, the CEO of Spain's No. 2 bank said here Tuesday.

"We've succeeded in having digitalization help us continue improving efficiency ... compensating for the headwinds we're having due to the currency devaluations, which have been very important in recent times," Carlos Torres Vila said during a meeting with executives from BBVA's Mexican subsidiary.