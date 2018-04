Spanish banking giant BBVA on Tuesday urged Uruguayan start-ups in the financial technology sector to participate in BBVA Open Talent 2018, an international competition involving more than 80 countries.

"What we are looking for is people and companies with disruptive ideas that make customers' lives easier," BBVA CEO in Uruguay Antonio Alonso Granada told EFE, adding that the project is "part of the bank's global strategy to lead the transformation of the financial industry."