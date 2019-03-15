With a daughter just a few months old in her arms and a wide smile, Cenni Cortes sells the honey she produces on her farm in 1/2 kilo (1 lb.) bags - she is one of the hundreds of women in the Colombian countryside who have found beekeeping a path to empowerment.
"We women have been the ones who have called other beekeepers to get in on the project and see if it works for them," said Cortes, one of the first beneficiaries of the Honey Bee Initiative, promoted by George Mason University in the United States and being developed around the town of Socorro in the Colombian province of Santander.