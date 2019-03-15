Photo of one of the many beehives managed entirely by a woman on a farm in the village of Alto de Reinas taken on March 12, 2019 - hundreds of women in the Colombian countryside have now found beekeeping a path to empowerment. EFE-EPA/Santiago Jose Sanchez

With a daughter just a few months old in her arms and a wide smile, Cenni Cortes sells the honey she produces on her farm in 1/2 kilo (1 lb.) bags - she is one of the hundreds of women in the Colombian countryside who have found beekeeping a path to empowerment.

"We women have been the ones who have called other beekeepers to get in on the project and see if it works for them," said Cortes, one of the first beneficiaries of the Honey Bee Initiative, promoted by George Mason University in the United States and being developed around the town of Socorro in the Colombian province of Santander.