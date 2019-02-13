File photo dated June 11, 2013 shows a man transporting crates of Coca-Cola bottles on his moped at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam. Coca-Cola saw its Q4 profits decline 8.6 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier and its sales slide 3.6 per cent as it sold fewer soft drinks in its established markets, such as the US. EFE-EPA FILE/ LUONG THAI LINH

A cup with a Costa Coffee logo in London, Britain, Aug. 31 2018. According to reports, Costa Coffee owner, Whitbread has agreed to sell Britain's biggest coffee chain to Coca-Cola in a 4.3 billion euros (3.9 billions pounds) deal. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

File photo dated June 11, 2013 shows a man drinking from a bottle of Coca-Cola at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam. Coca-Cola saw its Q4 profits decline 8.6 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier and its sales slide 3.6 per cent as it sold fewer soft drinks in its established markets, such as the US. EFE-EPA FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

File image shows Heineken beer bottles of the alcohol free beer brand Heineken 0.0 on the conveyor belt during the production in Den Bosch, The Netherlands, Aug. 4, 2017. EFA-EPA FILE/LEX VAN LIESHOUT

File image shows an AB Inbev logo is pictured at the Beck's Brewery in Bremen, northern Germany, May 4, 2017. The Beck's brewery belongs to the AB Inbev group. EFE-EPA FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

File image shows a man holding a bottle of alcohol free beer in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Mar. 3, 2017 as Dutch brewer Heineken introduces their first alcohol free beer. The brand Heineken 0.0 will be available in other countries at a later date. EFE-EPA FILE/KOEN VAN WEEL

Global brewers are unlikely winners from the trend toward temperance. That is bad news for soda companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied on Wednesday to Efe.

Heineken, the world's second-largest beer maker after Budweiser-owner AB InBev, said that its flagship brand had its best performance in more than a decade in 2018. It sold 7.7 percent more beer, partly thanks to demand for its booze-free Heineken 0.0 range. First launched in the summer of 2017, sales of the no-alcohol beer are growing at a double-digit clip. Counter-intuitively, the product is helping rather than eating into sales of the core Heineken brand. The shares were up 7 percent in early afternoon trading.