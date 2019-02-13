Global brewers are unlikely winners from the trend toward temperance. That is bad news for soda companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied on Wednesday to Efe.
Heineken, the world's second-largest beer maker after Budweiser-owner AB InBev, said that its flagship brand had its best performance in more than a decade in 2018. It sold 7.7 percent more beer, partly thanks to demand for its booze-free Heineken 0.0 range. First launched in the summer of 2017, sales of the no-alcohol beer are growing at a double-digit clip. Counter-intuitively, the product is helping rather than eating into sales of the core Heineken brand. The shares were up 7 percent in early afternoon trading.