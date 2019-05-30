Hollywood blockbuster movies 'The Amazing Spiderman' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' are advertised as coming at the end of August in central Beijing, China, Aug. 24, 2012. EPA/FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

The last of the 9,000 Blockbuster Video stores that once roamed the Earth sits at 211 NE Revere Ave. in Bend, Ore., a strip-mall storefront trapped in amber right down to dot-matrix printers and computers booted up with floppy disks, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

It didn't have to end this way. Netflix Inc. offered to sell itself to Blockbuster Inc. for $50 million two decades ago. Executives pursued deals with rival rental chains like Hollywood Entertainment Corp. instead.