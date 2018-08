A Chinese man sits on a bench in the form of a bomb with the US flag painted on it in Beijing, China, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese government said Wednesday that the blackmail and pressure the United States tries to exert with threats of export tariffs will not work.

"Blackmail and pressurizing by the US will never work for China and if they take measures to further escalate the situation we will surely take countermeasures to firmly uphold our legitimate rights and interests," said the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Geng Shuang.