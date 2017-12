A pure electric, non-hybrid, 'E6' BYD (Build Your Dream) electric car is charged at a recharging facilty outside the BYD factory, Shenzhen, China, Nov. 2, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

An electric car being charged at an electric vehicle charging station in Beijing, China, Oct. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Tesla electric car is charged at a charging station in Beijing, China, Oct. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

An electric car is being charged at an electric vehicle charging station in Beijing, China, Oct. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese capital has 112,600 electric vehicle charging points, according figures released late Saturday by local authorities.

Beijing has also launched a mobile phone application so that drivers of electric or hybrid cars can locate the nearest charging points.