Belize is making a big push to create a sustainable tourism industry, aiming to protect the environment and avoid mass tourism by offering boutique hotels and crystal-clear waters that are a diver's dream.
Belizean Tourism and Aviation Minister Manuel Heredia unveiled a new tourism campaign, branded Belice: Tan exotico. Tan cerca (Belize: So Exotic. So Close), this weekend in Mexico City, targeting visitors from Latin America, especially Mexico, which is close to the Central American nation and shares some cultural and historical features.