A view of several typical Belizean dishes on display on Feb. 9, 2019, in Belize City, Belize. EPA-EFE/Ana Lopez

Belizean Tourism and Aviation Minister Manuel Heredia (C); Belizean Amabassador to Mexico Oliver del Cid (2nd-L); Belize Tourism Board (BTB) director Karen Bevans (2nd-R); Senior Travel Trade Officer Deborah Gilharry Arana (L); and Digital Marketing Manager Maynor Larrieu (R) pose during a tourism promotion event on Feb. 9, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Ana Lopez

A photograph taken on Feb. 9, 2019, of the Great Blue Hole, a giant marine sinkhole located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the coast of Belize City, Belize. EPA-EFE/Ana Lopez

Belize is making a big push to create a sustainable tourism industry, aiming to protect the environment and avoid mass tourism by offering boutique hotels and crystal-clear waters that are a diver's dream.

Belizean Tourism and Aviation Minister Manuel Heredia unveiled a new tourism campaign, branded Belice: Tan exotico. Tan cerca (Belize: So Exotic. So Close), this weekend in Mexico City, targeting visitors from Latin America, especially Mexico, which is close to the Central American nation and shares some cultural and historical features.