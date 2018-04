People queue up in front of a Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2018 in Selchow, Germany, Apr 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Eurofighter Typhoon on display at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2018 in Selchow, Germany, Apr 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/OMER MESSINGER

Chancellor Angela Merkel (3-L), German Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure Andreas Scheuer (L), state premier of Brandenburg Dietmar Woidke (2-L) and French Junior Minister for Economy Delphine Geny-Stephann (7-L) at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2018 in Selchow, Germany, Apr 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/ CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) speaks in front of a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace (ILA) convention in Berlin, Germany, Apr 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Berlin's Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace expo opened Wednesday at the inactive Berlin-Brandenburg airport focused on drones, innovation and European cooperation on aviation matters, as documented by an epa reporter at the site.

ILA's partner country for this 2018 edition is France, although the expo boasts over 1,000 exhibitors from 37 nations and features over 200 aircraft, as well as both static and aerial exhibitions.