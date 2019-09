Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos participates in the unveiling of an Amazon environmental initiative entitled 'The Climate Pledge', in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos participates in the unveiling of an Amazon environmental initiative entitled 'The Climate Pledge', in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos participates in the unveiling of an Amazon environmental initiative entitled 'The Climate Pledge', in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced a commitment to use 100% renewable energy in global infrastructure by 2030 and the purchase of 100,000 electric vehicles.

The internet sales giant will also seek to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2040, a decade earlier than agreed, to become a carbon neutral company.