Mexican Energy Secretary Pedro Joaquin Coldwell announces the bidding for a electricity transmission line that will connect the state of Baja California with the rest of Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The bidding for the electricity transmission line that will connect the state of Baja California with the rest of Mexico will exploit the northwestern region's "enormous potential" to transport and export clean energy, Energy Secretary Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said Monday.

At the ceremony formally announcing the project, the minister said that the line will minimize the costs of providing electric service, will reduce the current power transmission congestion in some parts of Mexico and will increase the power transport capacity between the points of generation and consumption.