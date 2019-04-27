An oil well pumping oil in an oil field near Ponca City, Oklahoma USA, Nov 14, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

An Exxon logo at an Exxon station in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jul 27, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The world's largest oil companies are reporting underwhelming first-quarter profits during a time of geopolitical challenges and weaker oil prices around the world, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Saturday.

Sanctions in Venezuela, production cuts in Canada and lower natural-gas prices in Asia took a toll on Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and other companies. The business of refining crude, one of the most reliable profit centers in the industry during the last five years, was especially hard-hit.