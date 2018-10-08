A general view of the port of Valparaiso, Chile, 08 October 2018, the venue for the 107th American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) Annual Convention. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

The general manager of the Port of Valparaiso, Chile, Gonzalo Davagnino, poses for EFE on Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

A total of 645 delegates from 30 countries around the world starting Monday in the Chilean city of Valparaiso will analyze the situation of the port industry at the 107th annual convention of the American Association of Port Authorities.

The event, being held at the Port of Valparaiso, 120 km (75 mi.) west of Santiago, will run until Wednesday and will feature a number of panel discussions at which participants will discuss the latest trends and issues on the international port industry's current agenda.