Photo of the 1988 Mitsubishi Eclipse that appeared in the 2009 movie "The Hangover," one of the many car-lovers' treasures to be auctioned off at Arizona Auto Week, one of the largest US automotive fairs and auctions which starts this Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona. EFE-EPA/Barrett-Jackson Auctions

Photo of the 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL Roadster that belonged to Beatles singer John Lennon, one of the many car-lovers' treasures to be auctioned off at Arizona Auto Week, one of the largest US automotive fairs and auctions which starts this Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona. EFE-EPA/Barrett-Jackson Auctions

General view of Arizona Auto Week, one of the largest US automotive fairs and auctions, which includes vehicles that belonged to the rich and famous, and which starts this Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona. EFE-EPA/Barrett-Jackson Auctions

With the auctioning of collectable cars, among them some that belonged to celebrities like John Lennon and Bruce Willis, one of the largest US automotive fairs and auctions kicks off Saturday in Arizona.

Arizona Auto Week presents the greatest roundup of collectors' item autos, showcased by the best-known auctioneers in the sector like Barrett-Jackson, which will present 1,800 cars, and Russo and Steele.