A July 6, 2019, photo of a Mexican farmer harvesting tomatoes in the western Mexican state of Michoacan. A bilateral agreement has been reached on Mexican tomato exports that will bring a halt to a United States anti-dumping investigation, the Mexican government said on Aug. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados Cacari/File

A bilateral agreement has been reached on Mexican tomato exports that will bring a halt to a United States anti-dumping investigation, the Mexican government said Wednesday.

"In the last minutes of Aug. 20, Mexican tomato producers reached an agreement with the US Department of Commerce that will allow for the suspension of the (latter's) 'anti-dumping' investigation," Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez wrote on Twitter.