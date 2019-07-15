A file photograph dated April 8, 2015, shows Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman and CEO Warren Buffett waving to the crowd after playing a ukulele during an appearance at the Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony, Texas. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the real estate unit of billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. conglomerate, said Monday it was partnering with estate agency LARVIA to expand its brand into Spain.

"Spain has always been a primary target of our global expansion," Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices chairman Gino Blefari said. "The country is welcoming with incredible people, rich history and culture, and it's a vital hub for global trade, tourism and commerce. As important, we enter the market with a strong and respected agency."