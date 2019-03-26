President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that billionaire Carlos Slim would like to retire from business during the current presidential term, which ends in 2024, and promised to help the government in the economic and social areas.

"He wants to finish his business life helping economic growth and (social) well-being during this six-year presidential term. That's what he offered me, that he wants to retire and wants to do it during this six-year term," the president, popularly known as AMLO, said.