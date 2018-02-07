South African-born American biotechnology billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong said Wednesday that his investment firm has agreed to acquire the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune and other California-based assets for $500 million in cash.

"We look forward to continuing the great tradition of award-winning journalism carried out by the reporters and editors of the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune and the other California News Group titles," Soon-Shiong, who lives in Los Angeles, said in a statement published on the Web site of his private investment vehicle, Nant Capital, LLC.