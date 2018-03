A pedestrian walks past a Bitcoin currency poster at the entrance of an electronics retailers store in central Tokyo, Japan, 01 June 2017 . EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Crypto-currency trader Eddie Chou promotes commemorative Year of the Dog souvenir Bitcoin medals ahead of the Chinese New Year of the Dog which begins on 16 February 2018, at a Chinese New Year Fair in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 13 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

The value of Bitcoin fell more than 4 percent on Friday on the main Japanese markets after the country's national regulator issued a warning to the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, over its unlicensed operations in Japan.

On Friday at 9.50 am local time (1.50 GMT), the value of the most popular digital currency was at about 918,800 yen ($8,762), marking an intraday fall of 4.30 percent, according to Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck.