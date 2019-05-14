People pass the booths on May 13, 2019, set up by different companies at Consensus 2019, the largest trade fair in the world dedicated to digital currencies and blockchain technology, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/Alvaro Celorio

A photograph taken on May 13, 2019, of one of the grams of gold being given away by Novem Gold Company, a business based in Liechtenstein, to each of the first 1,000 attendees who visit the company's booth at Consensus 2019, the largest trade fair in the world dedicated to digital currencies and blockchain technology, and can answer a basic question about the Novem NNN gold tokens project at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/Alvaro Celorio

Cryptocurrency fever is making a comeback in New York during Consensus 2019, the largest trade fair in the world dedicated to this type of currency and blockchain technology, with the gathering taking place as the price of Bitcoin rebounds to $8,082 per unit, the highest level in 10 months.

While the benchmark cryptocurrency is still trading at a price that is 5.8 percent below the level a year ago - and far from the record $20,000 that it hit in December 2017 - the rebound in the price is due, in part, to the buzz around Consensus, where leading companies in the blockchain area are unveiling new products that use the cutting-edge technology, with one firm planning to give away a kilo of gold.