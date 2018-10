Crypto-currency trader Eddie Chou promotes commemorative Year of the Dog souvenir Bitcoin medals ahead of the Chinese New Year of the Dog which begins on 16 February 2018, at a Chinese New Year Fair in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, Feb 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

A bitcoin logo is seen next to computer fans during the Computex 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Bitcoin is about to hit its 10-year mark, but by many measures it will be limping into its anniversary, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

Last year was a blockbuster for the cryptocurrency, which got its start in 2008. Its price soared 1,375 percent in 2017 as celebrities and financiers took an interest in bitcoin.