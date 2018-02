A pedestrian walks past the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, 27 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A pedestrian walks past a Bitcoin currency poster at the entrance of an electronics retailers store in central Tokyo, Japan, 01 June 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The price of bitcoin dropped 20 percent in the Japanese markets after the Japanese authorities on Friday inspected the headquarters of the cryptocurrency exchange operator Coincheck to investigate its financial situation in the wake of the recent cyber attack.

The bitcoin traded on Friday below 877,000 yen ($8,011) after 10.30am local time (1.30 GMT) at Coincheck and BitFlyer, two of Japan's main markets, its lowest price since mid-November.