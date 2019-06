People walk in front of the first official Bitcoin exchange office in the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

The price of bitcoin has risen above $9,000, extending a rebound that has made cryptocurrencies far outperform traditional asset classes this year, according to a report by the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Bitcoin on Monday reached $9,396.33, a 13-month high, according to CoinDesk, a research site. While stocks, bonds, gold and oil are all up this year, bitcoin's rally trounces them all. Prices for bitcoin and rival digital currencies collapsed last year.