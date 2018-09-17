A man in Havana puts his newly purchased washing machine on his car on Sept. 14, 2018; faced with Cuba's chronic shortages resulting from the US embargo and the inefficient policies of state planning, hordes of black marketers buy up all the goods in sight to resell them at higher prices. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Citizens leave a Havana store with their purchases on Sept. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

A man in Havana leaves a shopping center with his purchases on Sept. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Faced with Cuba's chronic shortages resulting from the US embargo and the inefficient policies of state planning, hordes of black marketers are buying up all the goods in sight to resell them at higher prices, an open secret that finally exploded with the so-called scandal of the 15,000 apples.

La Puntilla Supermarket in the exclusive Havana neighborhood of Miramar received on Aug. 31 an unusual shipment of apples. The prized fruit, rarely seen on the island at this time of year, was divided into boxes of 100 apples each for sale to the public, with one restriction - just one box per person.