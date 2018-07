(FILE) The Chinese government seal is seen in front of a reflection of the Bank of China above the entrance to the People's Republic of China's Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong, as its Deputy Commissioner, Song Ru'an, speaks at a media briefing for foreign journalists on outcomes from the recent 19th Chinese Communist Party National Congress held in Beijing, in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

United States-based investment management firm BlackRock has established and registered its first onshore equity fund in China, set to invest in Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks, which will be accessible for qualified institutional investors of the country, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

The product, named "BlackRock China A-Share Opportunities Private Fund 1" was established by BlackRock's subsidiary in China, and has completed registration with the Asset Management Association of China.