BMW Group CEO Harald Krueger (C) speaks during the annual balance press conference of the BMW Group in Munich, Germany, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Bayerische Motoren Werke said Wednesday that it expects revenue and deliveries to grow slightly in 2018, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Pretax profit is forecast to stay at a minimum of that of last year's level, the Munich-based car maker said.