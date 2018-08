Johann Ebenbichler, the vice president in charge of quality at BMW Group, speaks during a press conference at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

BMW Korea CEO Kim Hyo-joon bows in an official apology during a press conference at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

BMW Korea CEO Kim Hyo-joon speaks during a press conference at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The chief executive officer of BMW Korea on Monday apologized for defects in BMW vehicles that have caused dozens of fires.

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul, Kim Hyo-joon bowed deeply and said he was sorry for the problems in BMW sedans, an epa-efe journalist reports.