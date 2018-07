An Indonesian employee at work on the assembly line of the all-new BMW 7 series at the BMW Production Network 2, Gaya Motor production plant in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

German premium-car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG said Tuesday it plans to invest about 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in the construction of a new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, to expand its production network in Europe, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The new production site will have a capacity of up to 150,000 unit a year and create more than 1,000 new jobs, BMW said.