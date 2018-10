The logo of German automaker BMW is seen on the facade of a building in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 30, 2018, where the main office of BMW Korea is located. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean subsidiary of BMW is to recall more than 65,000 vehicles for possible repairs after fires in more than 30 cars of the German multinational sold in the Asian country, South Korea's government said on Tuesday.

The recall plan will start on Nov. 26 and will affect 65,763 vehicles belonging to 52 diesel models of the BMW and Mini brands, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.