Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney (L) and Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy at the Bank of England, Ben Braodbent (L) attend a press conference in the Bank of England in London, Britain, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney speaks to reporters during a press conference in the Bank of England in London, Britain, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate for only the second time in a decade, as worries over inflation trumped concerns about Brexit and a brewing global trade war, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

BOE officials voted unanimously to raise the central bank's policy rate to 0.75 percent from 0.5 percent following the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee's August meeting, the BOE said Thursday. The increase takes the benchmark rate to its highest level since 2009.