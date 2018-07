Bank of England Governor Mark Carney delivers the banks financial stability report at the Bank of England in London, Britain, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WILL OLIVER

Sterling added further gains on Thursday against the United States dollar after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that signs of the United Kingdom economy softening seen in the first quarter are likely to be temporary, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires.

Carney also said higher interest rates will be needed in the coming years.