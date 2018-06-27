Bank of England Governor Mark Carney delivers the banks financial stability report at the Bank of England in London, Britain, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The Bank of England sounded an alarm Wednesday over global debt markets, saying it sees pockets of risk to the stability of the financial system in places ranging from United States corporate borrowing to risky loans in Britain to foreign-currency lending to emerging markets, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The BOE's warning comes as the global economy faces multiple challenges, as major central banks led by the US Federal Reserve step back from the easy-money policies of the past decade and as trade tensions escalate.