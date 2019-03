An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 takes off from Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, March 12. EFE-EPA

Canada's transport minister announced Wednesday an immediate ban on Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets based on new information.

"This safety notice restricts commercial passenger flights from any air operator, both domestic and foreign, of the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft from arriving, departing, or overflying Canadian airspace," Marc Garneau told reporters.