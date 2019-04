Boeing Co. didn't book any commercial orders for its 737 jetliner in March, the first month without a sale of the aerospace giant's best-selling aircraft in almost seven years, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Wednesday.

The disclosure highlights the mounting uncertainty among customers, Boeing investors and suppliers about when the new MAX version of the 737 might return to flight following the global grounding of the plane after two fatal crashes.