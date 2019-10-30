Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg (R) and vice president and chief engineer John Hamilton (L) appear before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Oct. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt takes his seat before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Oct. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg (C) arrives for his appearance before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Oct. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg (R) and vice president and chief engineer John Hamilton (L) sit in front of people holding pictures of loved ones who died in Boeing crashes as they prepare to testify before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Oct. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg told Congress on Tuesday that "mistakes" were made in the response to the deadly 737 MAX 8 crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, and he apologized to the victims' families.

"We have learned and are still learning from these accidents, Mr. Chairman. We know we made mistakes and got some things wrong. We own that, and we are fixing them. We have developed improvements to the 737 MAX to ensure that accidents like these never happen again," Muilenburg said in his opening statement to the Senate Commerce Committee.