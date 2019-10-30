Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg told Congress on Tuesday that "mistakes" were made in the response to the deadly 737 MAX 8 crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, and he apologized to the victims' families.
"We have learned and are still learning from these accidents, Mr. Chairman. We know we made mistakes and got some things wrong. We own that, and we are fixing them. We have developed improvements to the 737 MAX to ensure that accidents like these never happen again," Muilenburg said in his opening statement to the Senate Commerce Committee.