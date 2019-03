A heap of debris from the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) on Mar 14, 2019 shows the flight data recorder from the Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. EPA-EPA/BEA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A screen shows stock pricing information for the Boeing company at the end of the of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Boeing Co. suffered dual setbacks Thursday when it paused deliveries of its 737 MAX jetliner and a U.S. Air Force official raised concerns about one of the company's biggest military-plane programs, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to EFE.

The aircraft manufacturer said it has suspended deliveries of its 737 MAX following the grounding of the aircraft by aviation regulators around the world after two fatal crashes within five months.