A visitor views models of Boeing 787-9 (L) and 777-300ER (R) passenger planes at Beijing 16th aviation expo in Beijing city, China, Sept. 16, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

British Airways parent IAG said on Thursday it would place a big order for Boeing's 777-9 jetliner, ending a two-year sales drought for the new long-haul plane, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, as IAG is formally known, said it would place a firm order for 18 Boeing 777-9s and take options for up to 24 more.