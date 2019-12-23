President and CEO of Boeing Dennis Muilenburg (R) and Vice President and Chief Engineer of Boeing Commmercial Airplanes John Hamilton (L) sit in front of people holding pictures of their loved ones who died in Boeing crashes, during the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on 'The Boeing 737 MAX - Examining the Design, Development, and Marketing of the Aircraft' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 30 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (Tail Number N323RM) lands at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York, USA, 12 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Boeing has appointed a new CEO to take the helm of the aeronautical giant amid a years-long crisis.

Boeing announced the resignation of CEO Dennis Muilenburg who will be replaced on 13 January by current president David L. Calhoun.