Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft sit parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, USA, 21 July 2019. EPA-EFE/GARY HE EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in production sit parked at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington, USA, 21 July 2019. EPA-EFE/GARY HE EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Boeing Co. reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss after taking an initial $7 billion hit on the grounding and slowed production of the 737 MAX jetliner, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Wednesday.

The aerospace giant lost $2.94 billion in the June quarter, compared with a profit of $2.2 billion a year earlier, a slightly smaller loss than analysts expected.