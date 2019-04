Boeing chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks during the aircraft company's annual shareholders meeting in Chicago, Illinois, on April 29, 2019. EPA-EFE POOL/John Gress

Protesters carry posters with the images of people killed in Boeing 737 MAX crashes outside the Boeing annual shareholders meeting in Chicago, Illinois, on April 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Tannen Maury

Boeing chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Monday that he would not resign and was working to regain customers' confidence amid the crisis over the grounding of the 737 MAX following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

"The first focus here is safely getting the Max up and flying," Muilenburg said during Boeing's annual shareholder meeting in Chicago. "And then we'll address the follow-on issues."