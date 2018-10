A Boeing 737 Max approaches during a display flight presentation on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Debris from the crashed Lion Air plane in the sea off the coast of Tanjung Pakis Karawang, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Shares of Boeing Co. fell 1.4 percent in morning trade, to buck the big rally in the broader market, after a Lion Air 737 MAX 8, made by Boeing, crashed with 188 people on board, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

That was the first major accident which involved the MAX variant of the 737.