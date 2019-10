Michael Stumo (L) and Nadia Millerson (R), parents of Samya Rose Stumo who died at age 24 in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302; attend the US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee subcommittee hearing, 'Status of the Boeing 737 MAX - Stakeholder Perspectives', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, June 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash victims' family members Tomra Vecere (L) and Tor Stumo (R) hold photos of Flight 302 crash victims during a hearing of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's Aviation Subcommittee on the 'State of Aviation Safety' in the Rayburn House Office Building at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Boeing Co.'s board stripped Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg of his dual role as chairman on Friday in an unexpected shake-up at the highest ranks of the company amid the prolonged crisis of its 737 MAX plane.

Boeing said it took the action to allow Muilenburg to focus on running the company as it returns the MAX fleet to service after it was grounded world-wide in March following two fatal crashes in less than five months, according to EFE/Dow Jones. EFE-EPA