Pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

A screen shows stock pricing information for the Boeing company at the end of the of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Boeing Co. will cut production of its 737 MAX by a fifth and appointed a special board committee to examine its development of new planes, as the financial impact from two crashes of its best-selling jetliner deepens, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Saturday.

The aerospace giant said Friday that it will trim monthly output of the MAX by 10 aircraft to 42 by mid-April. The move overrides Boeing's planned increase to 57 a month by this summer. Analysts had expected that higher production would allow Boeing to make almost 600 deliveries of the 737 this year, 90% of them the MAX model.