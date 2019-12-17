Boeing announced Monday that it has decided to temporarily halt production of its controversial 737 Max passenger jet in January and the news sent the firm's shares plunging 4.29 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, the worst performance of a top stock on an otherwise positive day.
The jet model was implicated in two deadly air crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 caused by a failure in the plane's software, and those tragedies - in which everyone on board both planes died - have mired Boeing in an unprecedented crisis, above all since the Federal Aviation Administration has grounded the 737 Max at least until February while improvements in the aircraft are awaited.