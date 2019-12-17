Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft sit parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, on 21 July 2019 (reissued 16 December 2019). According to reports on 16 December 2019, Boeing will suspend production of 737 MAX planes starting in January 2020. The planes were grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes on 29 October 2018 and 10 March 2019 in the Java Sea and Ethiopia, respectively. EFE/EPA/GARY HE EDITORIAL USE ONLY *** Local Caption *** 55353879

Boeing announced Monday that it has decided to temporarily halt production of its controversial 737 Max passenger jet in January and the news sent the firm's shares plunging 4.29 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, the worst performance of a top stock on an otherwise positive day.

The jet model was implicated in two deadly air crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 caused by a failure in the plane's software, and those tragedies - in which everyone on board both planes died - have mired Boeing in an unprecedented crisis, above all since the Federal Aviation Administration has grounded the 737 Max at least until February while improvements in the aircraft are awaited.