Small Business Central Division executive at Bank of America, Elizabeth Romero (L), and Porto's Bakery president and owner Raul Porto, during the presentation of a Bank of America report titled "2018 Hispanic Small Business Owner Spotlight," in East Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

(L-R) Small Business Central Division executive at Bank of America, Elizabeth Romero, Porto's Bakery president and owner Raul Porto, Real Estate Investor CEO, Monica Villamil, and executive director of the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce, Moises Cisneros, during the presentation of a Bank of America report titled "2018 Hispanic Small Business Owner Spotlight," in East Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Hispanic small business owners are more optimistic and confident about their companies' development and the economic situation in the United States than their non-Hispanic counterparts, Bank of America said in a report released in Los Angeles.

Among the key results of the "2018 Hispanic Small Business Owner Spotlight," presented Tuesday, 71 percent of Hispanic entrepreneurs surveyed expected their revenues to increase in 2018, compared with just 50 percent in the case of non-Hispanic respondents.