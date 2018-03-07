Hispanic small business owners are more optimistic and confident about their companies' development and the economic situation in the United States than their non-Hispanic counterparts, Bank of America said in a report released in Los Angeles.
Among the key results of the "2018 Hispanic Small Business Owner Spotlight," presented Tuesday, 71 percent of Hispanic entrepreneurs surveyed expected their revenues to increase in 2018, compared with just 50 percent in the case of non-Hispanic respondents.