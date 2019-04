A model presents creations of the 'Bastardo' brand by the Colombian designer Ruben Antorveza during the third edition of Bogota Fashion Week (BFW), in Bogota, Colombia, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

A model presents creations by Colombian designer Cubel during the third edition of Bogota Fashion Week (BFW), in Bogota, Colombia, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The third edition of the Bogota Fashion Week (BFW), which ended Thursday, showed an evolution at a "qualitative and creative level" that is reflected in the appreciation of companies from the capital by Colombian and international buyers.

The curator of the leather goods section of the BFW, Juan Antonio Lopez, told Efe on Thursday "more interesting brands have been applied to the fair, both in quality and creatively".