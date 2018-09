The director of Bolivia state transport company ASP-B, David Sanchez, speaks to reporters in La Paz, Bolivia, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia state transport company ASP-B demanded that the private firm that manages the Chilean port of Arica pay compensations for the loading and unloading delays it has caused for Bolivian trucking companies.

Speaking at a press conference in La Paz, ASP-B director David Sanchez said that several decisions made by the Chilean firm TPA had caused "desperation" among Bolivian truckers because of the delays.